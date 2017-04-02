2017 Best Places to Retire in America

Works Here:

Las Vegas isn't just about the casinos or the gambling or even the drinking. Las Vegas is a home that you might call crazy and obscene, but I call it home. Their are many hidden gems within Las Vegas and the more and more you spread yourself out away from the strip the better it gets! Theirs China town where the whole nine yards of Asian cuisine are available. Theirs Red Rock that never gets old to hike! Yes these aren't exactly in Las Vegas but they sure aren't that far away. Again Las Vegas is full of a diverse amount of food, fashion, and people! Don't even get me started on the great 24/7 concept that any store, restaurant, or place in general has. You never know when you might crave sushi or fried ice cream as a midnight snack! Living here for 19 years has been the best thing I could say if I were to move (which I'm not) so always have an open mind about Las Vegas theirs more than the stereotypes one hears.

