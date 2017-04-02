2017 Best Places to Retire in America

Explore the best places to retire in the U.S. based on number of retirees, weather, and access to healthcare and entertainment. Ranking based on data from the U.S. Census, FBI, CDC, and other data sources.
Current Resident:Cape Coral is a friendly, diversified growing city. The city is always looking for ways to make things better, safer, greener, and healthier. Adding new parks and bike trails for instance. It's location is one that is close to beaches, other cities and attractions that are a day trip away. Stores, schools, and shopping are such that they are close to neighborhoods. Housing is sometimes a problem due to the real estate crash, but is turning around. In my neighborhood alone, there have been about 20 new homes and duplex built in the 2 years I have lived here. I think Cape Coral is a great place to live--fairly inexpensive, easy to find good shopping, schools, and jobs. And there is no snow! More about Cape Coral
Current Resident:I love living close to Old Town Scottsdale! My favorite things are the local shops and restaurants. Brunch on a Saturday morning followed by a stroll around the streets is perfect. I also appreciate the Arts atmosphere. The SMoCA is a great little museum, with constant events and new exhibitions. Thursday night Art Walks, and the sculptures scattered around Civic Center park are fantastic. The library, performing arts center, and canal add to the welcoming atmosphere and things to do! Pedestrian and Bike friendly. More about Scottsdale
Current Resident:What I like the most about Clearwater, Florida is that it's not so much like St.Petersburg where everything is so far away from everything else. In Clearwater there's way more people just walking around and having fun in the parks and at the mall which is always good because there's lots of opportunities to socialize and meet new, kind people everywhere you go. However, the beauty of clearwater also resides in its spacious country views and vibes. The city of Clearwater, in addition to being very populatdd and energetic, there's also a lot of appreciation for an individual's solitudr and respect for privacy. That's what makes clearwater so awesome! More about Clearwater
Current Resident:Lakeland is such a great town! People grow up here and think they want to leave, but they always come back. We have three colleges: Florida Southern, Polk State, and Southeastern. The town is growing tremendously and is transforming into a hip place with lots of interesting stores and eateries. We have gorgeous lakes that the locals spend a lot of time around. We have some hills near central Lakeland which is a nice change of scenery for southern Floridians. It tends to get looked over a lot but if you take the time to visit what Lakeland has to offer, I am sure your appreciation for it will grow immediately. More about Lakeland
Current Resident:Pompano Beach is a city booming with potential. The residents are friendly and family oriented. The Parks and Recreational grounds are well kept, and there are tons of great shopping centers and restaurants all around. There is not a better city than Pompano Beach. Come check us out, you will not be disappointed! More about Pompano Beach
Current Resident:I live in Mesa and it is family friendly and very clean in my community. The town has great churches and plenty of things for a growing family. The schools are great as well. Lots of options, from charter to private and of course the public school systems are quiet amazing as well. Mendoza elementary happens to be an A++ school something that was very important to me as my family. I not only grew up out here I am raising a family as well. People are friendly and take pride in their community. I suggest explore Mesa! More about Mesa
Niche User:I definitely rate the overall experience of this area as great. Of course there is always room for improvement and growth, but I would venture to say that it is a very family friendly environment. Compared to the rest of the country, I know that this area has been ranked as one of the safest, crime free neighborhoods. The general atmosphere of the area is very community oriented, always providing opportunities for people to come together and enjoy the city they live in! More about Port St. Lucie
Current Resident:It's close to the city, but with way better parking! With features like the Lakeside Shopping Centre, the Lakeview jogging path, and countless restaurants down Veterans Blvd, it's a happy medium between city life and quiet suburbia. More about Metairie
Current Resident:Henderson, officially the City of Henderson, is a city in Clark County, Nevada, United States, about 16 miles southeast of Las Vegas. It is the second-largest city in Nevada, after Las Vegas, with an estimated population of 285,667 in 2015. Amazing place to live! More about Henderson
Current Resident:I have been living in Palm Bay, Florida for roughly eight years. Over the years their has been quite a big change in the size of the populous. Although there are more people, the mission statement of the city still remains, "A great place to grow". I feel this applies hold hardily considering I am raising my three children here and they love it! We can always find something fun and educational to do here. Truly, my only qualm is the traffic in the area. Unfortunately, there are not many routes to bypass the ever-growing city traffic. Sometimes, I wish I had a wonder woman jet, but I know that isn't going to happen anytime soon. More about Palm Bay
Current Resident:I just moved to St. petersburg fl from chesterfield va., 3 months ago and st. petersburg is absolutely beautiful! There are so many things to do, you dont know what to do or where to go first. St, petersburg is centrally located near 6 beaches that ive already been to including St. petes beach, clearwater beach, indian rocks beach, reddington beach, and madeira beach, not to mention treasure island. I am raising my 12 yr old granddaughter and she and i are excited to go to disney world, I havent been to disney world since i was a child and im 54 now so its been a while. I am really excited about going to St. Petersburg college in which I start tommorrow the 9th of Janurary 2017 and really need funding for my classes and funding to help me get through as im disabled and on a fixed income. Having disabilities does not help the situation. I would greatly appreciate any help financially that I can get. Thank you for the opportunity to review the Beautiful city of St. Petersburg. More about St. Petersburg
Current Resident:I like the variety of restaurants and activities that they have downtown West Palm. City Place is one of the funnest settings i've been to. Sometimes they have live music! I think if they had even more things downtown West Palm Beach would be even better. Like having street performers and booths for pictures or customized t shirts, maybe have special contests and tournaments during the holiday seasons. More about West Palm Beach
Niche User:This neighborhood my parents moved in is quite. Its a small hoa area, and they keep up the yards in the front. What I like about this neighborhood, is that it seems that people are actually nice. When I'm outside, with my dogs. And somebody walks by, or drives, by they wave. Or Give some kind of acknowledgment they saw you. I think thats really great. More about Paradise
Current Resident:Oh Sunny Fort Lauderdale! This city has its definite beauty with it's beach-like atmosphere, tourist hit spots, and extravagant living. It has a city feeling without the cluster of too much tourism and locals as South Beach, but this does not take away from the fun that you have on Fort Lauderdale shores. The only downside to any city is that even El Dorado has it's shadows and dark sides. Some parts of town has it's rough spots, but if you stay in your own path all is clear. My favorite thing about South Florida's Fort Lauderdale is that it is very family oriented and there are many activities for families which is a plus and bonus for my little ones. Perfect for us! More about Fort Lauderdale
Works Here:Las Vegas isn't just about the casinos or the gambling or even the drinking. Las Vegas is a home that you might call crazy and obscene, but I call it home. Their are many hidden gems within Las Vegas and the more and more you spread yourself out away from the strip the better it gets! Theirs China town where the whole nine yards of Asian cuisine are available. Theirs Red Rock that never gets old to hike! Yes these aren't exactly in Las Vegas but they sure aren't that far away. Again Las Vegas is full of a diverse amount of food, fashion, and people! Don't even get me started on the great 24/7 concept that any store, restaurant, or place in general has. You never know when you might crave sushi or fried ice cream as a midnight snack! Living here for 19 years has been the best thing I could say if I were to move (which I'm not) so always have an open mind about Las Vegas theirs more than the stereotypes one hears. More about Las Vegas
Current Resident:I've lived here for thirteen years. There has been tremendous growth with the Texas Instruments Semiconductor plant, State Farm's newly built office buildings and Alamo Draft House building it's first theater in North Texas in Richardson. A number of upscale restaurants and shopping is now available at CityLine and new businesses are moving into the area every few months. Richardson is also very diverse. There is a large Chinese, Korean, Indian, Middle Eastern and Vietnamese population due to all the IT companies that have been here for decades. As a result, there is also lots of diversity in food available from Texas BBQ, Korean, Asian, Japanese, Steakhouses, Indian, etc. Living in Richardson gives us easy access to Dallas via DART rail and highways and to the suburbs north of us which we rarely visit. Richardson is the best little suburb north of Dallas and I'm glad it's stayed that way. More about Richardson
Current Resident:Overland Park is a beautiful, friendly, safe suburb of Kansas City. There is something for everyone here, from very upscale neighborhoods, to quaint little spots to drop in for a new experience. Overland Park, or as it's fondly referred to...the OP...is a clean, family-friendly area with spectacular city-like amenities of it's own, but if you want to venture into the big city, Kansas City Missouri is just 10 minutes away. If the quiet, country lifestyle if more your speed, head west for a few short miles and you'll feel as though you are back on the prairie in 1880. Clean air, low cost of living, low crime rate, outstanding schools, and spectacular restaurants and entertainment...in Overland Park, you truly can have it all! More about Overland Park
Current Resident:Tyler has a lot to offer, from food to entertainment visitors are bound to find something they like. From places like the zoo and the rose garden to fancy restaurants such as Jules and even live entertainment during dinner as seen at Ricks at the Square. There is something for everyone, Downtown has old buildings and brick streets as well as museums to entertain the hungry mind. Come see us! More about Tyler
Nearby Resident:I grew up in this area and I absolutely love it! Thousand Oaks is a very safe, family friendly community with a wonderful sense of community. The only thing that concerns me with Thousand Oaks is that the cost of living has spiked considerably since I first moved here. Thousand oaks Is my ideal place for me to raise my future family, but It may not be possible due to the hefty price tag. More about Thousand Oaks
Current Resident:Abilene is a very family-oriented and conservative town. It is very centered around art culture! There is a church on just about every corner in town, and there are a multitude of family-friendly events that anyone can enjoy! More about Abilene
Current Resident:I have grown to deeply appreciate Tucson and LOVE calling this city my home. Here you are surrounded by gorgeous mountains and basked in warmth. There is so much diversity in wildlife and people! Because of this there is always something to do. You can visit experimental breweries and creative local shops. FOOD, FOOD, FOOD. Delicious Sonoran style meals and much more. Tons of festivals and art shows to attend. Hiking, rock climbing, and cycling are huge activities here as well. There is definitely something for everyone. More about Tucson
Current Resident:As the first born child from two immigrant parents, El Paso hasn't provided my family and I many opportunities to grow. I have been able to find great jobs with ladder system for room to grow. El Paso has also provided my siblings and I with higher education, both at the community level and university. What I like about my city is the Spanish culture. Since we have Ciudad Juarez, México as our neighboor city we have a very high Spanish culture. Spanish is just as important as the English language here in El Paso. What I would like to see in the future of El Paso is to see more buisnesss come to the sun city. More jobs for my community would also be beneficial. Finally our community and culture unfortunately is not so healthy do to the Spanish recipes. I am an advocate for my community, the underserved city of El Paso. It is my objective to graduate as a doctor of physical therapy to provide my services to this great city and move health forward! More about El Paso
Former Resident:Growing fast with its population, Miami's offers a reality of social inequality and lack of eco-consciousness. From the ghetto to the most incredibly elegant skyscrapers, the differential unbalances are tangible. Missing sidewalks, bike lanes and an efficient public transportation, everyone must drive in Miami, negatively affecting individual's ability to communicate. Ironically most restaurants and bars are indoor sitting only. Miami Beach, one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, is hardly ever visit by Miami residents. Even mannequins have plastic surgeries in Miami. The distortions on standards of beauty have sadly influenced even the youngest generations. Miami is not the city for raising a family unless you live in unique areas like Coconut grove or Coral Gables. With an openly diverse population of immigrants, the culinary variety pleased any taste.. Art Basel has transformed Wynwood into another Brooklyn. Everyone loves Miami! More about Miami
Nearby Resident:Roseville has a ton of places to eat, and things to do. There are movie theaters, ice skating and roller skating rinks, Sun Splash, a mall, and much more. There is something for everyone there. It's a really great place for families. I love the big variety of things there are to do. It never gets boring! It would be nice to see more smaller companies though. Most of the companies here are all big name brands. It would be nice to have more family businesses and more quaint little shops. Maybe a couple more touristy places because there really aren't any as it is. Other than that it's a great, safe place to live. More about Roseville
Current Resident:Evansville Indiana is a perfect town for anyone who is looking for a big city with a suburban feel! It is one of the biggest cities in Indiana and offers short drives to other amazing cities such as Louisville, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Nashville, and much more! With access to the Ohio River, and the annual fall festival, Evansville always has something for anyone. More about Evansville